ALERT: Batches of popular ice cream bars recalled by food safety group

Batches of popular ice creams bars have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to pesticide fears.
The recall of Mars Bounty Ice Cream bars was issued yesterday (Tuesday April 12) due to the presence of a pesticide not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU called Ethylene Oxide.
Although the consumption of the pesticide does not pose an acute risk to health, there is reportedly an increased risk if consumption continues over a long period of time.
It is approved for use by other countries outside the EU.
According to the FSAI, batches affected include those marked with the code '037C3DOE02' and with a best before date of 31/08/2022.
The FSAI recommends exposure to Ethylene Oxide should be minimised.
Recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with affected batches.
