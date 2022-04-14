Search

14 Apr 2022

Cllr McGeough proposes solution to alleviate Ardee gridlock

Ardee Municipal District April meeting

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

14 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Cllr Pearse McGeough has put forward what he believes would be a solution to help alleviate the traffic congestion in Ardee town. In a motion by Cllr McGeough at the Ardee Municipal District April meeting, he put forward that: "To avoid congestion/gridlock in Ardee, Louth County Council in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to install an electronic road sign south of the junction of N2 with the R169 at Collon for north bound traffic.

"Vehicles that are merely passing through Ardee could be encouraged to detour by R169, enter north-bound motorway, exit at Junction 14, enter N33 and travel to N2 thus avoiding Ardee and relieving congestion at certain times of the day."

In a video on social media after the April meeting, Cllr McGeough commented that the planned Ardee bypass is "years away and Ardee can’t wait. I’m proposing a solution to take some of the traffic that merely passes through Ardee onto an alternative route & hopefully alleviate some of that gridlock."

See Cllr McGeough's video below:

 

