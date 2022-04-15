Search

Easter fun and games at Dundalk shopping centre

There will be fun and games at Marshes Shopping Centre over Easter as it hosts a hive of life and colour on Easter Saturday, April 16 and Easter Monday, April 18. Pic: Fintan Clarke.

There will be fun and games at Marshes Shopping Centre over Easter as it hosts a hive of life and colour on Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

The Easter bunny will be just one of the animals at the children’s farmyard on The Mall on Easter Monday, April 18, when face-painting will be added to the attractions on offer.

On Saturday, children can take part in an Easter hunt, using an activity sheet to locate lost farmyard animals and win prizes.

There will also be a blast of colour at the giant colouring wall beside the farmyard.

“Marshes is once again delighted to host ‘eggcellent’ Easter events,” said centre manager, Sean Farrell.

“The Easter colouring wall is a great opportunity for children to have a super time creating and displaying something special.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children and parents to celebrate Easter and are eagerly anticipating hosting more exciting events in 2022.”

