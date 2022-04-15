Division 3B Roundup: Goals galore as defences struggle to cope in league openers

WOLFE TONES 3-9 SEAN MCDERMOTTS 1-11

Two goals from Paddy Fanning helped Wolfe Tones return from Mountrush with a narrow two-point victory in Division 3B.

In what proved to be an entertaining encounter, the Drogheda side did just enough to hold off the challenge of a spirited Sean McDermotts side who will take heart from their performance.

The Tones made a lively start with some well taken free kicks converted by Darren Weldon. Adam Gartland also contributed to the scoring in the first half.

Paddy Fanning got the only goal of the first 30 minutes to help his side to lead by 1-4 to 0-6, with Marty Duffy and Emmet Duffy on target for the hosts.

The second half started in a similar pattern to the first with the Tones on top and the found the net through Ivor Kelly and a fine second from Fanning. McDermotts fought back and scored four without reply.

Mark Healy, Niall Smith, and Tadhg Rock steadied the ship for the Drogheda men. The McDermotts added a late goal through Emmet Duffy but it wasn’t enough to save the game.

WOLFE TONES: Stephen Murray Kierans; Danny Byrne, Conor Farrell, Adam Gartland (0-1); Rhys McGovern, Dwayne Leavy, Alan Fanning; Sam Kelly, Paddy Fanning (2-0); Mark Healy (0-1), Niall Smith, (0-2); Darren Weldon (0-4), Ivor Kelly (1-0), Cailean Floody. Subs: Tadhg Rock (0-1), Reece Owens, Darren Kelly, Caolan McKenna, Shane Kelly.

SEAN MCDERMOTTS: Brendan McGahon; Conor Walsh, Sean McMahon, Danny Reilly; BJ Matthew, Danny Commins, Kevin McMahon (0-3); Emmet Duffy (1-2), Ian Corbally; Tony Kelly, Declan Carroll, Dean Brennan; Lorcan Myles, Marty Duffy (0-6), Peter Osborne. Subs: Kevin McGahon, Fergal Finn.

JOHN MITCHELS 1-13 STABANNON PARNELLS 0-11

A goal from Andrew Bingham helped John Mitchels to a five-point victory over Stabannon Parnells in this Division 3B opener last Saturday evening.

The game at Stabannon produced an entertaining first half which ended on level terms. However, the visitors upped the pace in the second period as they went on to claim a deserved victory.

The opening 30 minutes produced some good passages of play from both sides and it was Stabannon who had the slight edge in terms of points, but Bingham’s goal ensured that the teams went in at the break level at 1-6 to 0-9.

The hosts had scores on the night from debutant Sean Reynolds, Fintan Martin and Johnny McGee, but they were unable to match their opponents in the second half.

Five points from John Gallagher, along with scores from Mikey Nulty and Gareth Kane ensured that the Mitchels made the short trip home with both points.

JOHN MITCHELS: David Anderson; Shane Crossan, Emmet Farrell, Aaron Kane; Mikey Nulty (0-2), Michael Quinn, Jamie Durnin (0-1); John Bingham, Trevor Matthews (0-2); Andrew Bingham (1-0), Carl Courtney (0-1), Cathal Corrigan; Gareth Kane (0-1), John Gallagher (0-5), Jake Gillespie (0-1). Sub: Aaron Keely for C Corrigan.

STABANNON PARNELLS: Sean Nolan; Thomas Campbell, Sean Halpenny, Daniel Clinton; Bobby Butterly, Barry McCoy, Barry Lynch; Derek Crilly (0-1), Niall Cluskey (0-2); David Cluskey, Sean Reynolds (0-1), Johnny McGee (0-1); Daniel Bannon (0-2), Robbie Callaghan (0-2), Fintan Martin (0-2). Subs: Patrick Bell for F Martin, Benny O’Kane for D Bannon.

ST NICHOLAS 4-5 ANNAHGMINNON ROVERS 2-7

St Nicholas opened up their league campaign with a hard-fought victory in Annaghminnon last Saturday night. It was the home team who started brightest, capitalising on some tentative play from the Nicks.

Annaghminnon raced into a three-point lead and only for some heroics from St Nicholas keeper, Shane Finneagan, it could have been a lot more. The visitors finally registered their first score through the impressive Tadgh Martin.

His point was quickly followed by a Sam Reilly goal. Two Martin frees and a free for Annaghminnon had the Nicks two up at the break, 1-3 to 0-4. An early Hayden Quinn goal set the Nicks up for a dominant third quarter.

Tadgh Martin and Lee Kavanagh both found the net with Sam Reilly pointing from play to extend the lead. Annaghminnon kept pushing and added goals from Dylan Mulholland and Fergal Markey late on to leave a nervy finish but another Martin free saw St Nicholas over the line and two points on the board.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finneagan; Sahin Housidari, Andrew Starrs, Declan Heeney; Sam Reilly (1-1), Paudi Downey, Rian Farrell; Aaron Flanagan, Brian Carter; Hayden Quinn (1-0), Tadgh Martin (1-4,4f), Fionn Meagher; Caebhan Housidari, Lee Kavanagh (1-0), Evan Byrne. Subs: Connor Faulkner for Reilly, Cian O’Brien for Downey, Stephen Hodgins for Kavanagh.

ANNAGHMINNON ROVERS: Ronan Gaughran; Tiarnan O’Brien, Paul McArdle, Padraig Russell; Colin Campbell, Niall Brennan, Ronan Byrne; Mark Hoey, Tony Brennan; Dylan Mulholland (1-0), Conor Russell (0-2), Dwayne Markey; Aidan Lee (0-1), James O’Connor (0-2), Rory Phelan (0-2). Subs: Eddie Finnegan, Shane McMahon, Fergal Markey (1-0).

CUCHULAINN GAELS 4-6 DOWDALLSHILL 1-8

Cuchulainn Gaels recovered from a lethargic start to claim an opening round win in Division 3B with goals from Rammie Philips (2), Cian McDonald and Michael McCabe proving crucial.

The visitors, who had lost to the same opponents in the Kevin Mullen Plate three weeks previous, had the advantage of a stiff breeze in the opening half, but in spite of this, found themselves trailing 1-4 to 0-2 entering the second quarter.

Dowdallshill had Noel Finnegan back in the starting 15 and they dominated the early exchanges, with Finnegan scoring the opening three points of the game, before the same player dispatched a penalty after Paul Flynn had been brought down.

However, the dynamic of the game soon changed with a brace of Omeath goals, and the visitors went on to register another 1-2 without reply before half time, to lead 3-4 to 1-5 at the break.

On the restart, the Hill eventually cut the deficit to two points with efforts from Justin Halley and Finnegan, but the second goal they craved failed to materialise.

The game was put to bed when Gaels raised a fourth green flag, before Dowdallshill’s misery was complete when substitute Paul Gill was sent off.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Ciaran Connolly; Peter Morgan, Callum Fearon, Brendan McKeown; Martin Hynes, Francis O’Hagan, Seamus McCabe; David Reilly, Michael McCabe (1-3); Eoin McDonald, Fabian Kerton, Benny O’Hagan; Jordan Loye (0-1), Rammie Phillips (2-1), Cian McDonald (1-1). Subs: Sean Brennan for C Fearon, Conall Donnelly for P Morgan, Stephen Mullen for F Kerton.

DOWDALLSHILL: Dermot McArdle; Dylan McDonald, Eamonn Duffy, Sean Duffy; Stephen King, Stephen Murray, Paddy McKenna; Cathal Sheridan, Daniel Mulligan; Donal Magennis (0-1), Paul Flynn, Justin Halley (0-1); Noel Finnegan (1-6), Stephen Cooney, Jack McGailey. Subs: Paul Gill for S Cooney, Cian Kieran for D McDonald, Luke O’Brien for S Duffy.