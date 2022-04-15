Search

15 Apr 2022

Your guide to this weekend's live sport on TV

Your guide to this weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

reporter

15 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

GOLF
RBC HERITAGE
SKY SPORTS GOLF, NOON

RUGBY
LEINSTER V CONNACHT
BT SPORT 1, 5.30PM

RUGBY
BRISTOL V SALE
BT SPORT 1, 8PM

SOCCER
AC MILAN V GENOA
BT SPORT 2, 8PM

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

SNOOKER
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
EUROSPORT 1, 10AM

SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V BRIGHTON
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V LIVERPOOL
BBC1, 3.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V EXETER
BT SPORT 2, 3PM

HURLING
WEXFORD V GALWAY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

HURLING
CORK V LIMERICK
RTE2, 4PM

HURLING
WATERFORD V TIPPERARY
RTE2, 2PM

SOCCER
CELTIC V RANGERS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V CRYSTAL PALACE
UTV, 4.30PM

HORSE RACING
FROM FAIRYHOUSE
RTE2, 2.30PM

