Carlingford Lough Ferry holding Ukrainian crisis fundraiser this weekend

The Frazer Ferry Group, which owns the Carlingford Lough Ferry, Lough Foyle Ferry and Passage East Ferry are partnering up with Adi Roche’s Chernobyl Children International to raise badly needed funds in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Over the Easter holiday period, between Good Friday 15 April and Easter Monday 18 April, Carlingford Lough Ferry will be hosting local volunteers, who will be taking part in an onboard bucket collection on behalf of Chernobyl Children International to raise vitally needed funds for the Ukrainian crises. In addition to the bucket collection onboard, the Frazer Ferry Group will be donating €2 for every vehicle ticket sold, across each of its ferries at Carlingford Lough, Lough Foyle and Passage East.

Since the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster in 1986, Chernobyl Children International (CCI) has cultivated deep, substantive ties in Ukraine, at a personal, professional, and diplomatic level, and as the invasion continues to unfold CCI is providing emergency assistance on the ground to those who need it most.

Commenting on the initiative, Managing Director of the Frazer Ferry Group Paul O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to work with such a renowned charity as Chernobyl Children International on this fundraising initiative. The scenes of devastation that we are all seeing in Ukraine are truly heart breaking. We hope this collection will be a great success for all concerned”

CCI has been working within the Chernobyl Region for over 35 years and is deeply concerned about children and families who are currently trapped there as the war unfolds. CCI is working to get humanitarian aid, which includes food, water, and medicines, to children and their families who are in desperate need.

Speaking about the Frazer Ferry Group Collection, voluntary CEO and founder of CCI, Adi Roche, said: “We are thrilled to have the support of the Frazer Ferry Group for their Easter Collection this year. We are absolutely devastated by the ongoing war, but we remain ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with the people of Ukraine, most particularly the children whose welfare is our responsibility. This collection will help us continue our vital work and we are incredibly grateful for this support.”

Carlingford Lough Ferry will be operating a daily ferry service between Thursday 14 of April and Sunday 24 of April with extended sailing times. For more information visit www.carlingfordferry.com.