PICTURES: Dundalk Old IRA commemoration held on Easter Sunday

The Dundalk and District Old IRA commemoration took place on a foggy Easter Sunday at Dowdallshill graveyard.
Mass took place for the deceased members at St Patrick's Cathedral Dundalk before a slow march to Republican Plot led by the Dundalk Brass Band.
Laying of the wreath was followed by a decade of the rosary in Irish and a reading of the 1916 Proclamation
The ceremony concluded with a lowering of the flags and last post followed by the playing of the National Anthem.
