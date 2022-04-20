Division One Roundup: St Brides win local derby as league action heats up

Hollywood Developments Division One Round Two

ST BRIDES 2-9 ST MOCHTAS 1-5

St Brides overcame their local rivals by seven points with a late finish of scores last Saturday night in Pairc an Chuinnigh. It had looked like the visitors would end the match as winners as they appeared to be well in control with ten minutes remaining.

St Brides started the better with two converted free kicks from Kieran McArdle. However, Philip Englishby got his hand to a shot come cross to palm the ball passed ‘Reds’ custodian Darren Breen to give his side the lead on 12 minutes.

McArdle pointed for St Brides to level proceedings on 19 minutes and this was added to with another minor from Bernard Laverty. With halftime approaching Cormac Smith converted his free kick to level matters again but Ciaran Deane slotted over just before the break to leave the scoreboard reading 0-5 to 1-1.

Now aided with a stiffening breeze the Louth village men looked on course for victory when Ciaran McMahon (2), Darren McMahon and Conor Smyth pointed to put their side three points to the good despite losing Englishby to a red card.

The game changed on 52 minutes when, against the run of play, full back, Cillian Kirk, slotted home his side’s first goal of the match before substitute Michael Keane raised the white flag soon after.

St Mochtas fell apart after this and matters got worse for them when Kieran McArdle raised the green flag when he slotted home his rebounded penalty on 56 minutes. Jarlath Cassidy concluded the scoring deep into added time to give his side a seven point winning margin.

ST BRIDES: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk (1-0), Jarlath Cassidy (0-1); Jack Mc Caughey, Conor Deane, Sean Brennan (0-1); Bernard Laverty (0-1), Patrick Reilly; Ciaran Deane (0-1), Jake Mc Namara; Robert Mc Caughey; Ross Kehoe, Kieran Mc Ardle (1-4), Kevin Hearty. Subs: Michael Keane (0-1), Laurence Steen, Neil Thornton, Aodhan Fitzpatrick.

ST MOCHTAS: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Ben Goss Kieran, David Lennon; Conor Garland, Darren McMahon (0-1), Andrew Lennon; Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland; Eamonn O’Neill, Jamie Farrell, Ciaran McMahon (0-2); Philly Englishby (1-0), Liam O’Flaherty, Cormac Smyth (0-2).

ARDEE ST MARY’S 2-13 MATTOCK RANGERS 1-7

Two goals from Ryan Rooney in the opening half helped St Marys overcome the challenge of Mattock Rangers at Pairc Mhuire last Thursday night.

There wasn’t a lot to choose between the teams in the opening quarter but the hosts grabbed the initiative in the 16th minute when Rooney fired home the first goal from the penalty spot.

Mattock had little chance to compose themselves after that setback as in the very next attack, Ronan Carroll picked out Rooney to add his second goal.

That brace proved the difference between the teams at the break as the home side held a 2-5 to 0-5 advantage, with Shane Hickey among those on target for Rangers.

The visitors were unable to seriously challenge that lead in the second half as points from Darren Clarke helped keep the Ardee men in control. Aaron O’Brien grabbed a late goal for Mattock but it was too late to have any effect on the game.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: Alan McGauley; Paraic McKenny, Karl Faulkner, Wayne Matthews; Eimhin Keenan, Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie (0-3); RJ Callaghan, Robbie Leavy; Tiernan Corrigan, Darren Clarke (0-6), Luke Matthews; Ronan Carroll (0-2), Ryan Rooney (2-1); Conor Keenan. Subs: Jonathan Commins (0-1), Paudy Clarke, Conor O’Brien.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Terry Donegan (0-1), Cathal Clarke, Brendan Leacy; Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna (0-1); Jack Thompson, Shane Hickey (0-2), Liam Flynn (0-1); Adrian Reid (0-1), Ben Watters (0-1), Oisin McKenna. Subs: James Caraher, Pauric Bannon, Aaron O’Brien (1-0), JP Watters, Darren Henry.

ST PATRICK’S 1-9 NAOMH MAIRTIN 1-9

Jason Woods was the hero for St Patrick’s on Thursday night as his last-gasp point earned a draw at home to Naomh Mairtin in Division One.

The duo went into the game on the back of an opening day defeat and while they will feel they should have come away with victory, both will be content to have gotten off the mark.

On his return to Lordship, Fergal Reel saw his side get off to the perfect start when Wayne Campbell burst through to open the scoring with a goal.

The Pats hit back with points from Danny O’Connor, but with Conor Whelan replying at the other end, it looked as if the visitors would go in at the break with a comfortable lead. However, Woods found the net in the closing seconds of the half to cut the gap to 1-6 to 1-4.

The hosts built on that score at the start of the second half as they landed three points to edge in front, including two from Tadhg O’Connor. The Monasterboice side responded and scores from JP Rooney and Whelan helped them lead by a point before Pats rescued a point thanks to an effort from Woods in the dying seconds.

ST PATRICK’S: Rory Duffy; Cillian White, Barry Dunne, Ross Murphy; Conor Grogan, Ciaran Murphy, Joseph Connor; Cathal Grogan, Eoin O’Connor (0-1); Aidan McCann, Danny O’Connor (0-2), Tadhg O’Connor (0-3); Adam Finnegan (0-1), Gavin Gregory (0-1), Jason Woods (1-1).

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Craig Lynch; Mark Whelan, Connor Smyth, Tadhg O’Brien; Cian Sands, Evan Whelan, Conor Morgan; Val Leddy, Wayne Campbell (1-3, 0-1 frees); Jack Murphy, Stephen Campbell, Paul Berrill; Conor Whelan (0-4, 0-2 frees), Jack Lynch (0-1), JP Rooney (0-1). Subs: Gavan Mooney, Brian McQuillan, Dara McDonnell, Colm Egan, Mark McCullough.



SEAN O’MAHONYS 0-11 COOLEY KICKHAMS 0-9

Sean O’Mahonys continued their winning start to the season when they edged a tight contest at home to Cooley Kickhams on Saturday evening.

Terry Kelly and Ben McLaughlin did most of the damage in front of the posts for the Dundalk men as they edged home in a low-scoring second half.

It was the visitors who got off to the better start and had the first three points on the board before Ben McLaughlin got the Seans off the mark, but with Brian White in good scoring form, Cooley edged further ahead.

The O’Mahonys came into the game in the second quarter and late scores from McLaughlin, Conor Martin and Kelly had the team’s level at 0-7 each.

The scoring rate dropped in the second half as Cooley’s hopes of victory were hampered by the fact that they could only add two points to their tally.

At the other end, Kelly made the decisive impact as he landed three second half points while McLaughlin added another to ensure they came out on top.

SEAN O’MAHONYS: Jonny Connolly; Robbie Galligan, John O'Brien, Sean Cassidy; Oisin Breen, Kian McEvoy, Robert Clarke; Brian McGuirk, Conor Martin (0-1); Kyle Carroll, Thomas Rice, Sean Mathews (0-1); Ben McLaughlin (0-4), Terry Kelly (0-5), Conor Mackin. Sub: Vinny Smyth.

COOLEY KICKHAMS: Neil Gallagher; Ronan McBride, Keith White, Daire McDaid; James O’Reilly, Darren Marks, Dean McGreehan; Cormac Malone, Peter Thornton; Gerard White, Brian White (0-5), Enda O’Neill (0-1); Cian Connor (0-1), Paddy Johnston (0-2), Michael Rafferty. Subs: Michael Carron, Fearghal Malone, Patrick Hanlon, Thomas McCarragher.

GERALDINES 2-13 ST FECHINS 0-14

Scoring blitzes from the unbeaten Geraldines on Saturday night in McGeough Park was enough to defeat St Fechins. Two unanswered 1-3 sequences in both halves was enough for the hosts to take the two points on offer.



Shane O’Hanlon finished off a fine attacking move for the first goal inside the first seven minutes of action while the visitors were sluggish, a free from Ryan Walsh being the Fechins only score in the early stages.



The Fechins soon settled to the task in hand with John O’ Connell and Colm O’ Neill hitting points, but the intermediate champions were always playing catch up.

Their Keeper Niall McDonnell was exceptional throughout and added a long range free along with four saves on the night. Harry Haughney added two points to leave the minimum, 1-7 to 0-9 at half time.

Paul Clarke’s new look side started well in the second half with Eoghan Duffy adding two excellent points from wingback to level the game and perhaps turn the tie in their favour.

However, the home side then took control hitting their second 1-3 without response. Louth under 20 Beanón Corrigan clipped over two points before the all-important major from James Craven which was enough to seal the contest with six minutes remaining.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Paddy Hoey, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty (0-1), James Craven (1-1), John McCrohan; Matt Corcoran (0-2), Gareth Neacy; Josh Arrowsmith, Beanón Corrigan (0-3), Shane O’Hanlon (1-3); Ben Gartlan, Shane Rogers (0-3), Fearghal McDonald. Subs Michael Rogers, Stephen Reidy, Kevin Pepper, Nicky Mackin.

ST. FECHINS: Niall McDonnell (0-1); Cian Gorman, David Lally, Niall McCabe; Eoghan Duffy (0-2), David Collier, Aaron McGlew; Padraic O'Donohoe, Dylan Rice (0-1); John O’Connell (0-1), Brian Devlin, Colm O’Neill (0-2); Ryan Walsh (0-5), Joe Corrigan, Harry Haughney (0-2). Subs: Mark Holohan, Eoghan Ryan, Adam Kirwan, Cathal Doherty, Niall Devlin.