22 Apr 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 22 April 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

22 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Michael Duffy of Williamsons Place and late of Newtownbalregan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his parents Sean & Kitty. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his children Nora & Errol, son-in-law Tim, grandchildren Laura, Ada Louise, Jana Marie, sisters Jane, Marie, Ann & Kay, brothers John, Donal, Paul & Garry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday afternoon between 4 o’clock and 7 o’clock at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge St. Dundalk. Removal on Sunday at 1.10pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Directors 042 9334240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John McCooey of Sandy Grove, Blackrock, Louth

On Thursday 21 April 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. John beloved husband of Margaret (née) Hande. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Nancy, late of The Avenue Road Dundalk. He will be sadly missed with love by his wife, daughters Lisa, Ciara, Edaín and Aoife, brothers Gerry and Pat, sons in-law Conor, Gary and Dom, grandchildren Erin, Amy, Éabha, Sadhbh, Conall, Sophia and Isabella, brothers in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A Private celebration of John's life will take place on Saturday evening at Lakelands Crematorium. House strictly private for family only by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brendan Rafferty of  7 Headland Road, Castlecroft, Wolverhampton & formerly of Rathcor, Riverstown, Dundalk Co. Louth

Peacefully at his home of 3rd April 2022. Predeceased by his parents Bernard & Bridie. Loving father of Shauna & Martin. Brendan will be sadly missed by his daughter Shauna, son Martin, sisters Mary, Nuala, Anne & Grainne, brother Brian, son in law Lewis, brothers in law Tommy & Nickey, sister in law Susan, nephews, nieces, Shauna & Martin’s mother Ann, extended family and his wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on 4 May in the Church of St Mary & John's Snowhill, Wolverhampton at 11:45am followed by cremation at Bushbury Crematorium at 1:30pm. Brendan's ashes will be taken back to Ireland for Mass on 4th June in St James' Church, Grange at 11am followed by burial to adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace


 

