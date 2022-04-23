Search

23 Apr 2022

Corderry Fruit and Veg to host Apple Blossom Walk in aid of Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Corderry Fruit and Veg to host Apple Blossom Walk in aid of Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Reporter:

Jason Newman

23 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Corderry Fruit and Veg in Knockbridge will be opening their farm for a family Apple Blossom Walk on the 7th and 8th of May. 

The event will be in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

There will be a 2km walk around the apple orchard which should be in bloom that weekend!

In addition to the walk, there will be a kids' craft area, kids' treasure trail, food vans including teas, coffees, ice cream and crepes, stalls and some vintage machinery.

Admission is free but they are asking for a donation to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal on entry.

Cllr Reilly says safety issue persists on Dundalk- Armagh Road

UK immigration plans could threaten tourism in north Louth says Cllr Watters

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media