Corderry Fruit and Veg to host Apple Blossom Walk in aid of Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

Corderry Fruit and Veg in Knockbridge will be opening their farm for a family Apple Blossom Walk on the 7th and 8th of May.
The event will be in aid of the Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.
There will be a 2km walk around the apple orchard which should be in bloom that weekend!
In addition to the walk, there will be a kids' craft area, kids' treasure trail, food vans including teas, coffees, ice cream and crepes, stalls and some vintage machinery.
Admission is free but they are asking for a donation to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal on entry.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.