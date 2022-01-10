The cast of Full House pay tribute to Bob Saget following his death

The cast of the TV show Full House have paid tribute to US actor and comedian Bob Saget following his death.

The 65-year-old, who was best known for starring in the sitcom, was pronounced dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

Saget played single dad to three daughters, Danny Tanner, in Full House which also starred John Stamos and Dave Coulier as Danny’s brother-in-law, uncle Jesse, and his friend Joey, played by Coulier.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played the oldest Tanner daughter, D.J., posted messages on social media, saying in an Instagram post alongside pictures of her and Saget: “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

Stamos also took to Twitter to express his grief writing: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby”, while Coulier tweeted: “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you.”

The youngest Tanner daughter, Michelle, was played by twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, a role that is credited with propelling them to worldwide fame.

They said in a joint statement as reported by Associated Press: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, and Jim Carrey were also among the celebrities to express their grief and shock over the news.

British comedian and Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas called Saget a “magnificently naughty comedian”.

“In terrible shock of the horrible news of Bob Saget’s sudden passing,” Lucas tweeted.

“He was a warm, kind, humble man and a magnificently naughty comedian, always treading the line so deftly. He will be greatly missed.”

In a follow-up post, Lucas added: “Bob Saget was a powerhouse comedian who would make your sides hurt but he was so humble and unassuming about it.

“He was so gracious to others and so excited and inspired by up-and-coming comedians. He really set a great example of how to be generous and encouraging to newcomers.”

US TV host and actor Goldberg wrote: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget with your huge heart and abject lunacy.

“My condolences to his daughters & other family.”

Star Trek actor George Takei said that “America’s Dad” Bob Saget, had been a “regular presence” in his household.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget,” he said.

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs.

“Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls.”

US actor Seth Green wrote: “Damn it @bobsaget you left your body.

“I’ll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

“Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy.

“At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again. Love you forever.”

Comedy veteran Steve Martin said it was a “sad day for [the] comedy world”.

Jim Carrey added his voice to the wealth of tributes, writing on Twitter: “Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake.”

Officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news of Saget’s death early on Monday.

In a short statement posted to Twitter, they added that there were no signs of foul play or drug use.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.”

Saget had just begun his new 2022 stand up tour and had earlier tweeted about his show in Jacksonville, expressing his delight at being back performing.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he tweeted on January 9.

“Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening.

“I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s**t.”

Saget was best known in the US and around the world for portraying Danny Tanner, a widowed father of three daughters, in the sitcom Full House from 1987 to 1995.

He reprised the role in 2016 when Netflix revived the programme for a further five seasons.