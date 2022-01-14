Search

14 Jan 2022

BBC iPlayer sets festive record as streaming numbers soar

BBC iPlayer had its biggest New Year week yet with an increase of 6% on the same week last year, according to the broadcaster.

The streaming service set a new record between December 27 and January 3 with programmes streamed a total of 141 million times.

The first full week of 2022 saw programmes streamed 143 million times on iPlayer.

The service also enjoyed its best ever festive day, with 22 million streams on Sunday January 2, boosted by the arrival of the box set of The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan.

The BBC classes the festive season as the two-week period between Tuesday December 21 and Monday January 3.

Psychological thriller The Tourist, from the makers of The Missing and Liar, is currently the third most successful drama launch on iPlayer, having been streamed more than 18 million times.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “2022 on the BBC has started with a bang with record viewing across Christmas and New Year on BBC iPlayer.

“Millions of people chose to watch our unrivalled range of box-sets and Christmas specials live on our channels, or binge on-demand across the festive season – paving the way for the BBC’s centenary, a landmark year that will look forward and celebrate British creativity across the whole of the UK.”

