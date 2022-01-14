Search

Buick driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man to go up for auction

The distinctive Buick car driven by Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in the multi-award winning 1988 film Rain Main is to go up for auction.

The 1949 Roadmaster Convertible, which was acquired by US actor Hoffman after the film wrapped, has an estimated value of between £100,000 and £182,000.

Hoffman said the vehicle, described as the film’s “third character” had “been in storage too long” and should be “driven, enjoyed, and cherished”.

Jakob Greisen, Bonhams head of US motoring, said: “This Roadmaster presents an extraordinary, truly once in a lifetime opportunity to own the third character from the classic Rain Man movie.

“We are honoured to have been entrusted with this special motorcar and are sure that it will be a hit with Buick enthusiasts and fans of Mr. Hoffman and Rain Man alike”.

Rain Man follows the cross-country life-changing road trip made by selfish wheeler-dealer Charlie Babbitt (Cruise) and his autistic brother Raymond (Hoffman).

The film won several academy awards including best film, best director for Barry Levinson, and best actor for Hoffman.

“The car had a very strong visual presence in the film and was featured throughout,” said Levinson.

“It became a character. Dustin, Tom Cruise, and the ’49 Buick. In essence, the car had ‘third billing’”.

The vehicle will feature at the Bonhams Scottsdale Auction, in Arizona, on January 27.

