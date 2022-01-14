Search

14 Jan 2022

Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover

Transgender woman Munroe Bergdorf makes history on Cosmopolitan UK cover

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Jan 2022

Munroe Bergdorf has made history as the first transgender woman to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan UK.

The activist and model, who was named as the magazine’s Changemaker Of The Year, will appear on its 50th anniversary February/ March edition.

Sharing the news on social media, Bergdorf said she was “beyond excited” and thanked the publication for the honour.

“I’m also the first transgender woman to ever feature on the cover in those 50 years of publication,” she captioned the photo.

“Huge thank you to the Cosmo UK team for asking me to be part of this moment. Can’t wait for it to hit shelves 21st January.”

Claire Hodgson, Cosmopolitan UK’s editor-in-chief, described the activist as a “trailblazer”.

“No one encapsulates what it means to be a Cosmopolitan cover star more than Munroe Bergdorf, and I’m thrilled we’re celebrating Cosmopolitan UK’s 50th anniversary with such an important trailblazer on our cover,” she said.

“Whether it be finding a fulfilling career that pays fairly, developing happy and healthy relationships, or fighting for equality and respect, the topics Cosmopolitan has long championed are just as important now as they were in 1972.

“Whatever their sexuality, gender identity or background, Cosmopolitan will continue to empower our audience to demand more from the world around them, challenge the status quo and advocate for a diverse and inclusive world, free from prejudice.”

Bergdorf, who has modelled for several well-known brands, has received multiple accolades for her activism and campaigns, including the influencer prize at the 2021 Glamour awards.

In 2020 she reunited with L’Oreal Paris almost three years after she was sacked by the make up giant for a Facebook post about the racism of white people.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media