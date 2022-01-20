Search

20 Jan 2022

Cracking news! Wallace and Gromit to return to BBC for new film in 2024

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Wallace and Gromit will return to the BBC for a new adventure in 2024, it has been announced.

It will be the first film outing for the animated cheese-lover and his pet dog since 2008’s Bafta-winning A Matter of Loaf and Death.

The new project, devised by creator Nick Park, will focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become overdependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.

As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces – or Wallace may never be able to invent again.

The film, made by animation powerhouse Aardman, follows the latest Shaun the Sheep caper The Flight Before Christmas, a Wallace & Gromit spin-off which aired on BBC One last year.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be taking British audiences on a cracking new adventure with Wallace & Gromit and to be continuing our long relationship with Aardman and Nick Park following the success of Shaun the Sheep this Christmas.”

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added: “Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman – they’re like family to us – and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating a brand new film for them to star in.

“When Nick came up with the concept for a ‘smart gnome’, we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible – despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years. We’re sure audiences will find the story irresistible too.”

The film will premiere on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix in the rest of the world.

