Search

28 Jan 2022

Andrew Garfield tricked people he was ‘fluent in piano’ for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Andrew Garfield tricked people he was ‘fluent in piano’ for Tick, Tick… Boom!

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Jan 2022 4:25 AM

Andrew Garfield believes he managed to trick people into thinking he was “fluent in piano” for his performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! despite no prior training.

The actor, who plays US composer Jonathan Larson, said he had enough coaching and resources to be “seemingly very confident” in his musical ability during filming.

The biographical musical film, which is Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tells the story of Larson’s attempt to enter the industry by writing a new musical.

It features several sequences in which Garfield gives strong vocal and musical performances at the piano.

Speaking during a Variety Q&A session, Garfield, who had never played piano before the role, said: “I learned as much as I needed to by rote (repetition), as much as Lin needed to get on camera.

“By rote because as we get older it’s harder to absorb and learn new skills and we become less like sponges, well more like a crusty old sponge that needs to be chucked.

“Thank God I had a year and thank God I had resources that Lin and Netflix provided.

“I had a piano tutor for a year. I had (vocal coach) Liz Caplan whenever I needed her for a year to open up this vocal instrument.

“I’ve always wanted to just learn piano but I know that’s an indulgence that I can’t afford right now so I have to just get as much of…Happy Birthday, which I struggled with, down as possible.

“Just to serve the story and the way that Lin…wanted to shoot the film, I think we managed to trick people into thinking I am fluent with piano.

“He gave me the runway and the resources to devote myself to making sure that by the time we got in (to filming)… I was seemingly very confident in my voice and in my piano playing.”

Garfield said despite his struggles he had “come alive” as the character of Larson when Miranda played him the song Back In Time by Huey Lewis And The News.

“Andrew/John felt like he was confident enough to let loose even though he was making terrible muppet sounds on the piano,” he said.

Garfield won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role as Larson at the muted ceremony earlier this month.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media