Search

30 Mar 2022

Dame Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson

Dame Judi Dench graces Oscars red carpet on the arm of TikTok famous grandson

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Mar 2022 1:55 AM

Dame Judi Dench has arrived at the Oscars red carpet with her grandson, TikTok star and date for the ceremony, Sam Williams.

The actress, nominated in the best supporting actress category for her role in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical Belfast, has been a social media sensation for her videos with Sam.

He has now totted up a following of more than 236,000 on the platform thanks to his videos of Dame Judi’s perfectly co-ordinated viral dance challenges and ‘Guess the Lyrics’ games.

The 83-year-old can be seen dancing to Relationship by Young Thug and Cheryl by Yung Gravy in some of the most popular videos, and also takes part in a jokes quiz in which she knows all the answers.

Her grandson even gave a glimpse of his Oscars prep ahead of tonight’s event, posting a TikTok of his transition from daywear to suit.

The video is titled: “Let’s go off to the Oscars!”

The 24-year-old is yet to give his followers a peek at his grandmother at the event on his TikTok or Instagram.

On the arm of her grandson, Dame Judi landed on the red carpet for the 94th Academy Awards wearing a simple white satin column dress with an embroidered jacket over the top.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media