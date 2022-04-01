Search

02 Apr 2022

Kim Kardashian announces fragrance rebrand amid Kayne West split

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Kim Kardashian said she “can’t wait” for the next chapter of her “fragrance journey” as she rebrands amid her split from rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star is “shutting down” the KKW Fragrance website on May 1 to “relaunch in the future under a brand new name”.

Announcing the news on social media, she said: “Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me.

“I put my heart and soul into every bottle and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.

“I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey – I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

Kardashian thanked her fans for their “loyalty and love these last few years”.

It comes after the 41-year-old, who recently went public with her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, was declared legally single by a US court.

After filing for divorce from West last year, Kardashian shut down KKW Beauty and is working on a “more modern, elevated, sustainable brand”, her website said.

