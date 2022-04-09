Search

11 Apr 2022

Beckham family prepare for Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

David and Victoria Beckham are preparing for their oldest son Brooklyn’s lavish wedding to actress Nicola Peltz.

Fashion designer Victoria said she was looking forward to “an exciting weekend ahead of us” ahead of the star-studded nuptials in Florida.

Brooklyn, 23, is set to wed the Transformers star, 27, the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, at her family home in Palm Beach.

The couple confirmed their engagement in July 2020.

Victoria shared a string of photos of the family, minus Brooklyn, enjoying a night out in Miami surrounded by pink and gold balloons.

She wrote on Instagram: “An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami.

“We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!!”

The couple will celebrate their nuptials at the Peltz family home, where photographs show huge marquees being set up in the grounds of the oceanfront property.

The house was previously the site for a re-election fundraiser for Donald Trump, hosted by Peltz’s father.

Nelson Peltz finally withdrew his public support for Mr Trump following the US Capitol riot in January 2021.

The wedding is likely to be attended by a raft of celebrity guests, including Victoria Beckham’s Spice Girls colleagues, while Snoop Dogg will reportedly DJ.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, tennis superstar Serena Williams and actress Eva Longoria have all been photographed at pre-wedding events with the Beckham family.

The couple, who effusively share their feelings for each other on social media, have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.

