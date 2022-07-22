In Pictures: Colourful costumes as stars arrive for day one of Comic-Con

Fans have flocked back to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in two years.
The pandemic had put a stop to the pop culture celebration, and thousands of fans arrived at the convention to make up for lost time, many wearing elaborate costumes.
The panel for the new Dungeons And Dragons movie, starring British actors Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, thrilled devotees on the opening day of the entertainment showcase.
Thousands queued for hours in the sun for the event which saw strict protocols enforced, including Covid wristbands, vaccine checks and mandatory face masks.
