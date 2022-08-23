Olympian and Strictly star Adam Peaty announces split from girlfriend

Olympic swimmer and Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has announced he has separated from his girlfriend of three years.

The three-time Olympic gold medal winner competed on the 19th series of the BBC One dance show in 2021.

Peaty, 27, announced the split from Eirianedd Munro in a post on Instagram on Tuesday evening, writing: “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.

“I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years.

“Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down.

“My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time so I ask that our privacy is respected and I won’t be saying anything further.”

Peaty posted the announcement alongside a picture of himself, Munro and their son George, who was born in September 2020.

The couple recently returned from a holiday on the Greek island of Santorini, from which they shared a number of snaps on Instagram.

Peaty reached week seven of Strictly, finishing ninth with his professional partner Katya Jones.

Earlier this year, he broke his foot in a freak training accident and missed the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in June.

He returned to compete in the Commonwealth Games and finished fourth in the 100 metre backstroke, ending an eight-year unbeaten run in the event.

But he bounced back to win gold in the 50 metre distance 48 hours later – the only event missing from his collection of major medals.