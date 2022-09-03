Search

03 Sept 2022

Dave Grohl hails ‘brother’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley tribute show

Dave Grohl hails ‘brother’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley tribute show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:25 PM

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl has paid tribute to his “bandmate” and “brother” Taylor Hawkins at a special concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Thousands of fans roared as Grohl asked them to “sing and dance, and laugh and cry” in honour of the band’s drummer Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

Grohl told the crowd that no-one could make you laugh, dance, or sing like Hawkins could.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor,” he said.

“For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no-one else can make you smile, or laugh or dance or sing like he could, and for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing.

“So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes, and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic f****** night for a gigantic f****** person.

“Sing and dance, and laugh and cry and f****** scream and make some f****** noise so he could hear us right now, because you know it’s gonna be a long f****** night, right?”

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher then opened the event with a rendition of his former band’s hit Rock ‘N Roll Star, while Grohl played the drums.

Balloons bounced around the crowd as Gallagher immediately followed with Live Forever.

Later, comedian Dave Chappelle took to the stage, telling an anecdote about the first time he met Hawkins’ son, Oliver Shane.

Speaking about an event at Madison Square Garden in New York, Chappelle said: “I went backstage and hung out with the Foo Fighters, and I met a kid who must have been 12 or 13 years old.

“And I asked him, because he had skate shoes on, if he skated, and he said: ‘I don’t skateboard because I don’t want to hurt my arms.’

“I said: ‘What the f*** kind of answer is this?’ A simple yes or no would have sufficed.

“The kid said: ‘I want to be a drummer, like my father.’

“In that room, in Madison Square Garden, even though I’d met the Foo Fighters many nights, I felt like I met (Hawkins) for the first time. I’d seen Taylor be a rock star many nights, but it was my first time seeing him be a dad, and what a cool f****** dad.”

He then introduced Queens of the Stone Age and Nile Rodgers, who played David Bowie’s Let’s Dance.

The event is a celebration of the late Hawkins and his band’s first performance since the 50-year-old drummer was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March.

Funds from concert tickets and merchandise sales will go to the Music Support and MusiCares charities, which were selected by the Hawkins family, who have helped organise the event.

Hawkins played in the band fronted by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after previously touring with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

Following his death in March, the band cancelled their upcoming tour dates as well as a planned performance at the Grammys.

The London show will be followed by a second concert on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, featuring acts such as Alanis Morissette and Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers on the bill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media