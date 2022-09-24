Search

25 Sept 2022

Hosts of hit BBC podcast Fortunately join Times Radio

Hosts of hit BBC podcast Fortunately join Times Radio

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 10:55 PM

BBC broadcast journalists Jane Garvey and Fi Glover are joining Times Radio to present an afternoon news programme.

The pair previously hosted the hit BBC podcast Fortunately together.

However, they will now co-host a live news programme between 3-5pm from Monday to Thursday on Times Radio.

Garvey started her career on BBC Radio 5 Live, before moving to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, which she hosted from 2007 to 2020.

Glover also began her career at BBC Radio 5 Live, before moving to Radio 4, where she appeared on The Listening Project, Saturday Live and Broadcasting House.

Their podcast Fortunately was in the BBC’s top three most downloaded podcasts in 2021, reaching more than 30 million total downloads.

Garvey said she was “delighted” to be joining Times Radio.

“I’ve had a brilliant time working for the BBC,” she said.

“Now I’m delighted to be joining the award-winning team at Times Radio. We can’t wait to get started on a live mix of illuminating conversation, topical interviews and occasional carping.”

Glover added that she had had an “amazing” 29 years with the BBC.

“It’s been an amazing 29 years with the BBC,” she said.

“But I am so looking forward to bringing Times Radio listeners some extraordinary stories from some extraordinary people with Jane.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media