Search

22 Jun 2022

Stella McCartney’s fashion and environmental legacy, as she’s made a CBE

Stella McCartney’s fashion and environmental legacy, as she’s made a CBE

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 8:25 AM

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has been made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with this year’s recipients said to reflect the monarch’s “invaluable” qualities ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

McCartney, 50, has received the honour for her services to fashion and sustainability – and in over 20 years in the fashion industry, she has led the charge for eco-friendly fashion.

She might have a famous last name – she’s the daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and his late wife, photographer Linda – but McCartney has very much managed to forge her own path in the world.

Her career…

McCartney studied at the prestigious Central Saint Martins college in London, making waves with her final year show – which had friends Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Yasmin Le Bon modelling her clothes.

In 1997 she became the creative director of luxury French fashion house Chloe, then moving on to launch her eponymous label in 2001. Unlike many designers at the time, from the outset McCartney refused to use animal products in her clothes, shoes and bags – blazing a trail others would follow.

She continues to make eco-conscious fashion the core of her business, testing out new innovations such as ‘leather’ made from mycelium (the root-like structures of fungi).

For the 2021 Cop26 summit, McCartney staged an exhibition about the future of fashion. She said in a speech: “I want to highlight my industry and call it out, we’re one of the most harmful industries in the world to the environment and what I’m doing here is trying to provide sustainable solutions and technologies and a better way of doing things.”

She’s become particularly well-known for her ongoing collaboration with Adidas – with whom she helped design Team GB’s kit for the 2012 Olympic Games, while also designing the first vegan pair of Stan Smith trainers.

Her aesthetic…

When dressing celebrities on the red carpet, McCartney’s aesthetic is all about simple elegance and drama. She rarely dabbles in busy prints, preferring to create outfits in bold, block colours. She leans into strong tailoring and silhouettes – you’ll often see celebs walking the red carpet in structured dresses with dramatic twists, like elegant capes or asymmetric necklines.

For her everyday looks, McCartney has a lot more fun with colour and print, and is constantly setting trends. Just think of her Elyse sneakers – mega platform trainers, often with stars on the main body of the faux leather shoe. In the early 2010s they were everywhere – and because McCartney’s designs come with a hefty price tag, they were often copied on the high street.

And for her collaborations with Adidas, McCartney focuses on injecting a bit of luxury into sportswear. She gives classic sportswear silhouettes a high fashion twist, creating looks that are perfect for both the gym and your day-to-day life.

Her most famous celebrity looks…

McCartney was responsible for the sleek white halterneck dress the Duchess of Sussex changed into for the evening reception of her wedding.

She’s also no stranger to dressing heavy-hitters on the red carpet – such as Reese Witherspoon, who wore her plunging purple gown to the 2015 Bafta Awards…

… And Jodie Comer, who shone in a jewel-tone one-shouldered gown at the 2019 Bafta TV Awards.

McCartney regularly dresses celebrities at the Met Gala, and one of her most memorable creations is undoubtedly the sleek white two-piece Rihanna wore in 2014.

She also teams up with celebrities who share her environmental values, such as Joaquin Phoenix – who wore the same Stella McCartney suit for every major red carpet event during the 2020 awards season.

McCartney posted about it on Twitter, writing: “This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media