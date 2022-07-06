Search

06 Jul 2022

Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’

Kim Kardashian hails Paris fashion catwalk a ‘dream come true’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 10:25 PM

Kim Kardashian has said it was a “dream come true” to walk her first Paris couture show for fashion house Balenciaga.

The reality TV queen, 41, stunned on the catwalk in a figure-hugging black ensemble with a plunging neckline coupled with platinum locks scraped into a low bun as she walked alongside stars Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa.

Academy-award winning actress Kidman wore a metallic silver off-the-shoulder number teamed with a pair of black evening gloves, while Levitating singer Dua rocked a ruffled yellow mini-dress sporting the same silk gloves as the other models.

Sharing videos of her debut, Kardashian wrote on Instagram: “Walking my first Paris fashion show and a couture show at that!!! thank you @balenciago @demna.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video of her exiting the show into a throng of screaming fans while security attempted to hold them back.

She later wrote: “Omggggg a dream come true” alongside a dove emoji.

Models Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid also walked the latest luxury line in Paris, as designer Demna Gvasalia unveiled his second collection for the fashion house.

Hadid took to the runway in a strapless green gown with a corseted waistline while Campbell wowed in a tutor-style gown with a PVC skirt and high collar.

Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with rapper Kanye West, and mum Kris Jenner were among the A-list celebrities watching the show, alongside American rapper Offset.

Sharing a video of the show on Instagram, Jenner wrote: “The most incredible @balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today!!

“So proud of you @kimkardashian, and what a runway for the 51st couture collection, by @Demna!”

Balenciaga’s latest fashion show also saw models wearing futuristic face masks and facial coverings.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media