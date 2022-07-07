Hello yellow: How to style the trendiest shade of the season

From sweeping, sunflower-hued gowns at Jason Wu to sassy, sherbet lemon miniskirts at Max Mara and floor-length neon looks at Richard Quinn, yellow was everywhere on the spring/summer catwalks.

Designers embraced the ‘dopamine dressing’ look with strong silhouettes and mood-boosting outfits for every occasion.

Caroline Young, author of The Colour of Fashion: The Story Of Clothes In 10 Colours, believes the trend is a sign of the times.

“We’ve all experienced trauma over the last few years, and bright hues offer moments of positivity in the face of ongoing grim news,” says Young.

“Yellow is a sunny, optimistic colour that brings positive vibes and makes people feel good when they see it.”

The beauty of yellow this season is the range of shades and styles on the runways.

“Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen showcased a pale lemon tulle ankle-length dress, while bright Valentino’s mini-dresses really popped,” says Young.

“Jil Sander created angular, over-sized jackets and slim-fit trousers in the softest mango, while Versace chose really zesty, almost fluorescent yellow for micro-mini skirts and jackets.”

Now, the high street is awash with yummy yellows – from pastel to punchy. So how should you work it into your summer wardrobe?

“Yellow’s long wavelength makes it one of the first colours we see, ensuring whoever wears it is the most visible person in the room,” explains Young.

“An eye-catching yellow minidress or floaty ankle-length number is an easy way to inject it into your look, and are great for throwing into your suitcase for summer holidays.”

If you’re not ready for the head-to-toe yellow look, try ‘colour blocking’ with separates. “A canary yellow jacket is a simple way to warm up an outfit, and I love wide-legged yellow trousers worn with strappy sandals and a bright top, whether that’s pink, green, white or more yellow,” adds Young.

Some combinations require a bit more bravery that others, however.

“In nature, black and yellow together act as a warning sign, although this can be a bold choice,” Young says, while red and yellow are often used by the fast food industry as they stimulate feel-good emotions.

“Jeremy Scott, head designer at Moschino, has famously embraced junk food culture, using the red and yellow colour combination for his collections, so it certainly can be worn in a tongue-in-cheek way.”

Still not sure about sporting such an eye-catching colour? Young says: “If wearing yellow seems daunting, try it first with accessories, such as a pair of sunglasses, a mini-purse or with your shoes.”

From suits to sandals, here’s our pick of the best yellow buys for summer…

Omnes Marguerite Midi Dress in Yellow with BCI Cotton, £65 (shoes stylist’s own)

V by Very Curve Long Sleeve Maxi Printed Scoop Neck Midi Dress, £22 (was £35; shoes stylist’s own)

Monsoon Harlow Halter Embroidered Dress Yellow, £150 (shoes stylist’s own)

Mango Blazer Suit 100% Linen, £29.99 (was £59.99); Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top, £9.99 (was £12.99); 100% Linen Suit Trousers, £19.99 (were £35.99); Padded Sandals, £22.99

FatFace Clara Linear Bloom Blouse in Mid Yellow, £42

Roman Lime Asymmetric Abstract Button Detail Top, £26 (was £30);White Denim Stretch Jegging, £25

Scamp & Dude Blush with Neon Yellow T-Shirt, £40 (available July 13)





Kurt Geiger Kensington Drench, £179 (was £259)

Marks and Spencer Collection Leather Ankle Strap Statement Sandals, £45

Hotter Rimini Sandals, £89