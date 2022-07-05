These were the best-selling cars in June

June’s new car registrations showcased yet another difficult month for the motor industry. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed that the month’s registrations fell by 24.3 per cent – the weakest performance for the month since 1996.

However, fully electric vehicles continued to buck the trend, while the market share occupied by hybrid vehicles rose too, despite overall registrations being down. The month’s top 10 best-sellers also included some surprises – so let’s take a look.

Vauxhall Corsa – 5,014



June proved to be yet another good month for Vauxhall’s Corsa, which also came top of the charts for May. Registration figures rose too, jumping from 4,399 the month previous to 5,014 in June.

It’s likely that Corsa’s multi-choice approach appeals, with a good number of powertrains – including fully electric – ensuring that it appeals to all manner of buyers.

Tesla Model Y – 4,194



After a few months out, Tesla is back in the top 10 best-selling list with its latest Model Y. Effectively a crossover-style version of its ever-popular Model 3 saloon, the Model Y sold impressively well during June with 4,194 units shifted.

Loaded with technology and bringing access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network of charging points, it’s not hard to see why the Model Y is proving popular.

Mini – 3,055



The Mini is one of the models we see on this list each and every month. With 3,055 registrations it has improved over May’s 2,538 units. Again, it’s another car here that has a multi-powertrain approach, with the fully electric version being particularly compelling.

Tie this in with its retro styling and robust build quality and there’s little wonder why the Mini continues to be a real hit with buyers.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,987



Nissan’s latest Qashqai is already making its mark on the segment. Seen as the first true crossover, the original Qashqai broke the mould when it arrived, with this latest version now bringing more technology and efficiency into the mix.

A more efficient e-Power version is due to hit the Qashqai range soon too, which will no doubt boost popularity even further.

Volkswagen Golf – 2,965

(VW)

Volkswagen’s eighth-generation Golf is really starting to come on song, with just shy of 3,000 units shifted during June. More technologically advanced than ever, the latest Golf has a variety of engine and trim levels to choose from.

Performance enthusiasts can opt for GTI, GTD or GTE options, while the top-tier R version continues to prove popular.

Ford Puma – 2,941



The Ford Puma continues to stride on to this best seller’s list each month, with the Fiesta – upon which it is based – still nowhere to be seen. With slightly more space than the Fiesta and a more upright driving style, the Puma does tap into the demand for higher-riding cars.

It’s good to drive and efficient, too, while sporty ST versions cater for the performance crowd.

Kia Niro – 2,887



Kia’s Niro has been going from strength to strength, with this model’s offering of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric setups meaning that it really does have a broad appeal among buyers.

A new version has just hit the scene too, bringing a more futuristic design alongside an upgraded interior. It’s likely that this will only boost popularity further.

Kia Sportage – 2,755



Kia’s striking Sportage follows up on its Niro stablemate. The Sportage continues to be a key model for Kia, bringing excellent value for money as well as good levels of standard equipment. It’s the new model’s styling that really stands out here too, as it looks like few other cars on the road today.

As with all Kias, the Sportage also comes accompanied by an excellent seven-year warranty.

MG HS – 2,738



MG’s HS does just what the brand has become known for in modern times. It’s relatively inexpensive, well equipped and, thanks to a 1.5-litre hybrid setup, efficient too. Low CO2 figures of just 43g/km make this an excellent business car buy, too.

It’s got loads of space, too, and comes with plenty of standard equipment.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,692



The Hyundai Tucson sneaks in at tenth place, with 2,692 units sold during June. With a range of efficient engines, the latest incarnation of Tucson brings clean running as well as a really innovative exterior design.

It also has a smart and well-built interior packing loads of technology and equipment.