Ixta Belfrage’s whipped yoghurt with roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce recipe

“The lime-roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce are essentially a refined combination of peanut butter and jelly, and boy do they sing together!” says Ixta Belfrage.

“Here I serve them with a simple whipped yoghurt, but you could serve with plain yoghurt or shop-bought ice cream.”

Whipped yoghurt with roasted strawberries and peanut fudge sauce recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

For the roasted strawberries:

300g frozen strawberries, defrosted (frozen strawberries will produce a redder syrup, but you can use fresh strawberries – stalks removed and roughly chopped – just make sure they’re extra ripe)

50g caster sugar

½ lime

2 cinnamon sticks, roughly broken

For the whipped yoghurt:

150g mascarpone, fridge-cold

200g yoghurt, fridge-cold

½tsp vanilla bean paste

1tbsp maple syrup

For the peanut fudge sauce:

50g smooth peanut butter (I use ManiLife)

1½tbsp cocoa powder

75g maple syrup

1tsp soy sauce (or tamari)

1½tbsp water

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/220°C.

2. For the roasted strawberries, place all the ingredients in an ovenproof dish just big enough to fit the strawberries in a single layer. They should be snug, but not piled on top of each other. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway. Set aside to cool.

3. Place the mascarpone, yoghurt, vanilla paste and maple syrup in a large bowl and whisk together until completely smooth. Keep the bowl in the fridge until ready to serve.

4. For the fudge sauce, whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth. You may need to add more water or maple syrup, depending on the thickness of your peanut butter. You’re looking for a smooth, thick but pourable consistency.

5. In individual glasses, layer the chilled yoghurt with the warm strawberries and the fudge sauce and serve.

Mezcla: Recipes To Excite by Ixta Belfrage is published by Ebury Press, priced £26. Photography by Yuki Sugiura. Available now.