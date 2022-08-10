Sabrina Ghayour’s pomegranate-glazed aubergine recipe

“I love aubergines, and the easier the cooking method, the better the recipe,” says Sabrina Ghayour.

“So here is a nice and easy way to roast them, with a deliciously sharp yet sweet glaze and a flourish of extras to finish the dish. Life needn’t be complicated and the simple things are often the best.”

Pomegranate-glazed aubergine with peanuts and spring onions recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 2-4)

2 large aubergines, peeled and cut into round slices 2.5cm thick

3–4tbsp olive oil

2tbsp pomegranate molasses

3tbsp clear honey or maple syrup

1 spring onion, thinly sliced diagonally from root to tip

Generous handful of salted peanuts, toasted and roughly chopped

Maldon sea salt flakes

Pomegranate-glazed aubergine from Persiana Everyday (Kris Kirkham/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200C fan), gas mark 7. Line a large roasting tin with baking paper.

2. Brush both sides of the aubergine slices with the olive oil, arrange in a single layer in the lined tin and roast for 22–25 minutes until cooked through but not browned.

3. Mix the pomegranate molasses and honey together until evenly combined. Use a pastry brush to brush the mixture evenly over the aubergines on both sides, then sprinkle with a little salt. Roast for another five to six minutes until the glaze is thick and sticky.

4. Scatter with the spring onion and peanuts before serving.

(Aster/PA)

Persiana Everyday by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Aster, priced £26. Photography by Kris Kirkham. Available now.