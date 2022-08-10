Sabrina Ghayour’s pomegranate-glazed aubergine recipe

“I love aubergines, and the easier the cooking method, the better the recipe,” says Sabrina Ghayour.
“So here is a nice and easy way to roast them, with a deliciously sharp yet sweet glaze and a flourish of extras to finish the dish. Life needn’t be complicated and the simple things are often the best.”
Ingredients:
(Serves 2-4)
2 large aubergines, peeled and cut into round slices 2.5cm thick
3–4tbsp olive oil
2tbsp pomegranate molasses
3tbsp clear honey or maple syrup
1 spring onion, thinly sliced diagonally from root to tip
Generous handful of salted peanuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Maldon sea salt flakes
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 220°C (200C fan), gas mark 7. Line a large roasting tin with baking paper.
2. Brush both sides of the aubergine slices with the olive oil, arrange in a single layer in the lined tin and roast for 22–25 minutes until cooked through but not browned.
3. Mix the pomegranate molasses and honey together until evenly combined. Use a pastry brush to brush the mixture evenly over the aubergines on both sides, then sprinkle with a little salt. Roast for another five to six minutes until the glaze is thick and sticky.
4. Scatter with the spring onion and peanuts before serving.
Persiana Everyday by Sabrina Ghayour is published by Aster, priced £26. Photography by Kris Kirkham. Available now.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.