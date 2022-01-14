Further Covid cases pose another selection conundrum for City boss Pep Guardiola

Leaders Manchester City could again be without several players for the Premier League visit of Chelsea after suffering further cases of coronavirus this week.
Ederson, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, John Stones and Jack Grealish all missed last week’s FA Cup win at Swindon but the club have not confirmed exactly who has tested positive. They have also not said who the new cases are, nor who is now negative.
Riyad Mahrez is a definite absentee as he is away with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Andreas Christensen will miss out for Chelsea after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Blues will hope Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante can start, having returned to the bench for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham after their own Covid isolation.
Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (knee) and Reece James (hamstring) are longer-term absentees, while Edouard Mendy is at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Silva, Sterling, Jesus, Palmer, McAtee, Mbete, Lavia, Kayky.
Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.