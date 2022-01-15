Search

15 Jan 2022

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.

The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.

It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.

The win ensured a double for Pep Guardiola’s side over Chelsea this term and possibly ended the Londoners’ title chances. Third-placed Liverpool, 14 points behind but with two games in hand, may now be the only side that could realistically hope to deny City a fourth crown in five years, but it looks a tall order.

City made six changes from the side that beat Swindon in the FA Cup and, despite all their recent problems after a Covid-19 outbreak, produced a thoroughly professional performance.

Yet they were made to work hard as, with Chelsea playing deep, they were unable to create many clear-cut chances despite applying near relentless pressure.

John Stones headed at Kepa having remained up front following a corner early on and Raheem Sterling consistently troubled Marcos Alonso, but the home side were met with stubborn defence.

Judging by Thomas Tuchel’s angry reactions on the touchline to most of Chelsea’s work, sitting back had probably not been the initial gameplan, but something imposed on them by City’s dominance.

Despite that, they still had one of the best openings of the first half when Christian Pulisic launched a rare counter-attack but Romelu Lukaku spurned a shooting chance attempting to tee up an offside Hakim Ziyech.

City did not go close again until just before the interval when De Bruyne dispossessed Mateo Kovacic just outside the area. The ball rolled invitingly to Jack Grealish but, after taking a touch, the £100million man’s attempt to lift over Kepa struck the keeper and rolled wide.

The second half began at a much livelier tempo, with Chelsea perhaps realising the onus was on them to try something different.

That allowed the game to open up and both De Bruyne and Grealish whipped dangerous balls into the Chelsea box after getting behind the defence.

Between those chances, Chelsea went close as Kovacic played Lukaku through but the former Manchester United striker was thwarted by a fine Ederson save and Ziyech fired the rebound over.

Sterling had strong appeals for a penalty after being clipped in the area but the flag was raised for an offside in the build-up.

De Bruyne brought a save from Kepa from a free-kick just after the hour and Sterling had a good effort when he shot across goal from the right.

Despite City’s superiority, it still took some De Bruyne brilliance to finally break the deadlock.

De Bruyne picked up possession midway inside the Chelsea half and skipped away from a crude attempt to stop him by N’Golo Kante. That gave him space to run and he made the most of it as he charged to the edge of the area before curling a fine shot beyond Kepa.

It proved the killer blow with City comfortably playing out the closing minutes to claim a potentially decisive win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media