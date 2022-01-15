Search

16 Jan 2022

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Robert Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich move six points clear at top

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich moved six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win at Cologne.

Lewandowski netted the opener after just nine minutes before Corentin Tolisso doubled Bayern’s lead prior to the interval.

Poland international Lewandowski then scored his second after the hour mark and completed his treble with 16 minutes remaining.

The second-half strikes took Lewandowski to 300 Bundesliga goals as he became the first player to reach the landmark since Gerd Muller in 1976.

Bayern also eclipsed their own record by scoring for the 66th consecutive league match. The win restores Bayern’s advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund following their 5-1 win against Freiburg on Friday evening.

Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick struck in the second half as Bayer Leverkusen moved up to third with a 2-1 win at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Nico Elvedi netted for the hosts in the closing stages but Leverkusen held their nerve to secure a first triumph in five league outings.

Elsewhere in Germany’s top flight, Hoffenheim suffered a 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin, while RB Leipzig recorded a 2-0 win over Stuttgart.

Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin played out a goalless draw, with Mainz increasing their unbeaten streak to seven matches following a 1-0 win over Bochum.

In Serie A, Juventus secured a routine 2-0 win at home to Udinese.

Paulo Dybala, a reported Tottenham target, scored after 19 minutes before Weston McKennie sealed the three points with 11 minutes remaining.

Juventus are fifth in the table, eight points behind leaders Inter Milan having played two more matches.

Ciro Immobile scored a brace as Lazio ran out 3-0 winners against bottom side Salernitana, with Torino coming from a goal down to win 2-1 at Sampdoria.

Paris St Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead over Nice to 11 points following a 2-0 home triumph against Brest.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a fine finish after 32 minutes before Thilo Kehrer sealed the victory in the second half.

In the day’s other fixture, Seko Fofana netted in stoppage time as Lens edged a 2-1 win at St Etienne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media