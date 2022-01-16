Dean Holden hails Tom Ince attitude on ‘perfect afternoon’ for Stoke at Hull

Stoke assistant manager Dean Holden paid tribute to Tom Ince’s professionalism after he continued his impressive return to the side.

The 29-year-old midfielder has spent long spells out of favour this season but secured a recall to the starting line-up a fortnight ago.

Ince was involved in the build-up to Jacob Brown’s opener for the visitors at Hull and then wrapped up a 2-0 triumph by getting on the scoresheet himself for a third time in the Potters’ last four outings.

Holden, deputising at the MKM Stadium for Michael O’Neill after the Stoke boss’ positive Covid-19 test, also praised the way Ince combined with Joe Allen and Sam Clucas in a three-man midfield.

“Full credit to Incey – he’s a great example for every player in the squad because he’s always one of our best trainers whether he’s in the team or not and you get your reward when you work like that every day,” said Holden.

“He played in a slightly different role today, but all of the midfield three gave us energy.

“Most of the first and second balls went to a Stoke City shirt and, on top of that, we kept the ball effectively. To score two good goals away from home and restrict a side with Tom Eaves’ aerial threat to one shot on target was very pleasing.

“We could have got more goals and been a bit cuter with the final pass, but we still created enough big chances and, with three players making their debut in Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Lewis Baker, who we were all very pleased with, it was a perfect afternoon.”

Holden added that O’Neill probably enjoyed putting his feet up at home, given the visitors’ dominance of the Tigers.

“The lads’ performance probably made it quite easy for the gaffer to watch on his sofa, but that’s testament to the work he has put in since being here that that can happen when he hands things over,” Holden reasoned.

Hull boss Grant McCann watched his side slump to a fourth straight defeat and admitted: “We were nowhere near good enough and got out of the game what we deserved.

“But I have an honest and young group of players who know when they have not performed, so they don’t need me shouting and screaming at them. They just need to make sure they are better in the next game, because too many of them were off their game and it was a poor performance from start to finish.

“There were mistakes made for their goals, but this game was not about individuals. We weren’t good enough collectively and, all in all, it was a really disappointing afternoon for us. We didn’t give our fans anything to cheer about at all.”