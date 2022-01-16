Search

17 Jan 2022

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield announces international retirement

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Rangers and Canada midfielder Scott Arfield has announced his retirement from international football.

Scotland-born Arfield qualified to play for the North American nation through his father and has won 19 caps since making his debut against Mexico in 2016.

Canada are set to play three World Cup qualifiers at the end of the month and into early February, but Arfield will not be considered for selection and will instead be available to Rangers over a period that includes a trip to Celtic Park in the cinch Premiership.

“It’s with a heavy heart that the time has come to officially announce my retirement from the Canadian men’s national team,” Arfield, who has also been linked with a move away from Ibrox this month, wrote on Instagram.

“I have loved every minute representing Canada. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have been given both on and off the pitch.

“From day one in the programme, I have stated that this team under the right guidance will fully reach their potential and I’m proud to see it coming to fruition.

“I have a fantastic relationship with (Canada boss) John Herdman and want to thank him for trusting and giving me the honour to captain the team in his early days as manager. Thanks to every staff member, every supporter and every team-mate along the way.

“I’m desperate to see the boys get to Qatar and let the world see what a fantastic place Canadian soccer is in. Thank you, It’s been a pleasure.”

News

