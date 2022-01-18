Search

18 Jan 2022

Football rumours: John McGinn linked with Manchester United move

Football rumours: John McGinn linked with Manchester United move

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

What the papers say

Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is of major interest to Manchester United. The Telegraph reports that 27-year-old McGinn is “admired” by compatriot Darren Fletcher who became technical director at Old Trafford last year. 

On incomings at Villa, the Daily Mail reports that the club expects to complete a loan deal for 32-year-old Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen after a medical on Tuesday. Villa are also reportedly interested in 25-year-old Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Newcastle have offered 30 million euros to Italian side Atalanta for Duvan Zapata, according to the Daily Record. The Magpies are reportedly working on the 30-year-old Colombian striker as an alternative if the club’s first preference – Darwin Nunez – falls through. But Atalanta are understood to value him 15 million euros above the offer.

The Daily Express reports that there are two obstacles in the way of Arsenal securing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. The paper cites Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb reporting that the deal has stalled because, although Arsenal have offered to take the 25-year-old Brazilian on loan and pay his wages in full, the club have not offered a loan fee. On the other hand, Juventus are yet to sign a replacement for Melo.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Anthony Martial: There has been a lot of speculation about the 26-year-old’s wishes to leave Manchester United. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Martial does not want to move to another English club and that Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are options.

Diego Costa: The 33-year-old striker is a free agent and Arsenal are keen, according to the Evening Standard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media