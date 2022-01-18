Search

18 Jan 2022

Daizen Maeda plans to add to his debut goal after overcoming first-night nerves

Daizen Maeda plans to add to his debut goal after overcoming first-night nerves

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Daizen Maeda overcame first-night nerves to score a debut goal for Celtic and then vowed to keep finding the net to help their title push amid the absence of Kyogo Furuhashi.

With Furuhashi still out with hamstring trouble, Maeda was given the centre forward berth as Celtic returned to action on Monday night following the cinch Premiership winter break.

The 24-year-old responded with a goal inside four minutes to send Celtic on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Hibernian in Glasgow.

Maeda, who played under Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama Marinos, said: “I knew there was a big expectation for me so I was nervous before the game but I thought I could score a goal.

“I usually don’t get nervous but before this game I heard a lot of things and a lot of people talked to me so this is why I got nervous. Fortunately I could convert that feeling into good energy.

“I didn’t imagine that was going to happen (scoring within four minutes) but before the game I decided I would score a goal. I received a good pass from my team-mate and I just finished.”

Celtic are due to get specialist advice on Furuhashi’s injury this week but Postecoglou warned they would be without their summer signing for two to three weeks at least.

Maeda looks set to be handed more responsibility to get goals with Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull also missing and Giorgos Giakoumakis just back from knee surgery.

“If we want to be champions, we have to be a good team and we have to keep scoring, no matter who plays,” he said.

“I have to score a lot of goals. If not, the team cannot become champions. I want to be a player who can lead Celtic.”

Maeda warned he was not a like-for-like replacement for Furuhashi.

“I’m not a player with technique, I’m more like a player with heart,” he said.

“I want to show how I fight against the other team. This is what I want to show the fans.”

Reo Hatate also impressed on his debut while Yosuke Ideguchi was introduced from the bench as his countrymen went off.

Maeda added: “I would like to play with all four Japanese players, including me, so I have to keep playing every game. It will be great if all four of us play together.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media