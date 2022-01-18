Robin Olsen joins Aston Villa on loan from Roma

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from Roma until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old joins Villa having spent the first part of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United.

Sweden international Olsen had a spell at Everton last season, making seven Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

“It was easy (the decision to join Villa). When I heard about it from my agent for the first time, I decided to do whatever I could to change club and sign for Villa,” Olsen said on www.avfc.co.uk.

“It was an easy choice from the first call I had from my agent.

“When you come to the car park and see the building (at Bodymoor Heath), you see that it’s a massive club.

“I’ve heard how good it is but when you’re inside and see the facilities, it’s amazing.

“You have everything you need to improve yourself and be as good as you can be.”

Olsen will provide experienced back-up for Villa number one Emiliano Martinez.

“Emi is a really good goalkeeper and I think working with him will make me a better goalkeeper,” Olsen said.

“The level of the sessions will be high. Hopefully we can push each other to be better.”