Jim Goodwin delighted to see his Buddies end their wait for a win

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin expressed his delight after his team finally won at the 12th attempt, beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice.

The Buddies opened the scoring in the cinch Premiership contest through Jay Henderson, with Eamonn Brophy doubling their advantage.

United pulled one back through an Alan Power own goal but the Paisley men held on to take all three points.

Goodwin said: “I have a huge sense of relief. I cannot even enjoy it, I am just over the moon as we have waited so long to taste what victory feels like again.

“I am really pleased for the players and of course the supporters who came through here tonight.”

Goodwin was also delighted for Henderson, adding: “He’s a good lad. He’s not shy that’s for sure.

“It was a brilliant goal. I’ll be surprised if there’s a better goal in all of the games tonight.

“I thought he was excellent in the first 45 minutes, he really gave us a spark. It’s a fantastic bit of play and a fantastic strike.”

Goodwin also explained why Jamie McGrath, who has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, was not in the squad.

He added: “Jamie did not feel that his head was in the right place for the game tonight.

“There’s a lot of speculation and it’s been messing with his head. We will need to get it resolved as soon as possible.”

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insisted he was relaxed despite his side slumping to their sixth defeat in a row.

He said: “We are in that kind of frame of mind where we just need to find a win.

“I feel focused, I feel really calm and in control.

“But at home against St Mirren, with all due respect, with what we are targeting this season, it has to be three points for Dundee United.”