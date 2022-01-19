Search

19 Jan 2022

Brighton promote David Weir to assistant technical director

Brighton have promoted David Weir to the role of assistant technical director, working alongside the club’s technical director Dan Ashworth.

Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player Weir previously worked as Albion’s pathway development manager, overseeing players out on loan.

Ashworth, who joined the Seagulls in 2019 having held a similar position at the Football Association, has recently been linked with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle and Everton.

He said the new role was created due to an increase in his workload caused by various factors such as greater responsibility for women’s football and an expansion of player welfare, plus Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

“The assistant technical director will be exactly that, supporting me on a day-to-day basis,” Ashworth told Brighton’s website.

“Since I came to the club, the brief and workload for the technical director role has expanded to include the women’s and girls’ football operations and analysis across both the men’s and women’s set up.

“We have also expanded what we are doing in terms of player welfare and psychology during the past 18 months.

“We have also seen additional workload due to various external factors such as Brexit and the new governing body endorsement procedure, and even the effect of the pandemic on the Premier League’s evolving policies and procedures.

“David’s football knowledge and experience is exceptional and to have his help, expertise and experience on a day-to-day basis will be a great benefit for the club.”

Weir began his coaching career working with Everton’s academy and reserve teams and had a brief spell as Sheffield United manager in 2013.

The 51-year-old then held assistant manager roles at Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest before joining Albion in April 2018.

