19 Jan 2022

Callum Davidson hoping to get a ‘couple of bodies in’ at struggling St Johnstone

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Callum Davidson is eager to add more new faces to his St Johnstone squad to aid their battle against relegation.

The Saints boss has already signed striker Nadir Ciftci and defenders Daniel Cleary and Tony Gallacher this month.

Davidson was pleased with the impact Ciftci and Cleary made on their debuts on Tuesday despite his side losing 2-0 at Hearts.

That defeat – Saints’ ninth in a row in all competitions – left them two points adrift of Dundee at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

Davidson is determined to add further reinforcements to galvanise his beleaguered squad.

Reflecting on the contribution of Ciftci and Cleary at Tynecastle, he said: “Nadir was excellent. He showed that little spark and his movement was excellent.

“I thought Dan did well as well. It was his first game in six to eight weeks.

“Hopefully we can add a few more faces before the end of the window.

“We’re working hard at the moment to get a couple of bodies in. I think it’s important that we do that because you can see the lift that Nadir and the other lads have given the squad.”

Veteran midfielder Liam Craig has been linked with a coaching role at Falkirk, but Davidson is reluctant to lose the 35-year-old.

He said: “At the moment we’re in no position to let players go. We’re all about keeping players.”

After Saturday’s Scottish Cup trip to Kelty Hearts, Saints face a bottom-of-the-table showdown at home to Dundee next Wednesday.

Davidson said: “It’s really important we keep our heads up and we keep fighting.

“All the games are huge. It doesn’t matter what team we’re playing.

“The cup game we’ve got next is huge. It’s really important we try and do the right things and then we can worry about the Dundee game.”

