Search

19 Jan 2022

Colchester sack head coach Hayden Mullins after fifth successive defeat

Colchester sack head coach Hayden Mullins after fifth successive defeat

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Colchester have sacked head coach Hayden Mullins with the club languishing just above the League Two relegation zone.

United’s 3-2 defeat at Sutton on Tuesday night was their fifth league loss in a row, extending their winless streak to seven matches and leaving them three points above the bottom two.

Former West Ham midfielder Mullins’ assistant Alex Dyer has also left the club, with ex-Colchester defender Wayne Brown placed in interim charge.

Chairman Robbie Cowling told Colchester’s official website: “Following the recent poor run of results, the difficult decision has been made to make a change and relieve Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer of their respective roles at Colchester United.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that.

“Everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility individually and collectively.

“I’d like to thank Hayden for ensuring our survival last season, and thank both he and Alex for their hard work this season – and I wish them the best of luck in the future.

“Since I made this difficult decision on Tuesday night, I have asked Wayne Brown to take charge as the interim head coach and he has agreed.

“I hope that you supporters will get fully behind Wayne and the squad for the packed schedule of matches in the immediate future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media