Search

20 Jan 2022

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson relieved to score penalty after wind rolled ball

Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson relieved to score penalty after wind rolled ball

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was thankful to survive a penalty scare after a gust of wind blew the ball towards him as he ran up to equalise against Rangers.

Referee Kevin Clancy should have awarded a re-take under the rules but Ferguson was relieved to see the ball hit the net and the celebrations commence as he earned a 1-1 draw.

“As I was running up to hit it, the wind has rolled the ball,” he said. “I don’t know if it was off the spot or not but I just went with it.

“It put me off a wee bit but I just put my foot through it. It was a wee bit of a scare but I just tried to hit the target. If I miss, hopefully I get it again but if I score, I will take it.

“I just concentrated on getting contact with the ball and thankfully it hit the back of the net.

“I’ve not missed one yet, touch wood. I enjoy taking them and getting on the scoresheet.

“I thought we were the better side and knocked it about really well. Rangers had a good shape and were hard to play through but I thought we edged it.”

The penalty drama was not the only controversy during an eventful cinch Premiership encounter. Aberdeen were denied a strong spot-kick claim seconds before Ianis Hagi opened the scoring and there were nine yellow cards, including two for Ryan Kent.

Dons captain Scott Brown was often at the centre of the action. He had clashes with Alfredo Morelos, Calvin Bassey and James Tavernier and was booked for a foul on Kent before laughing at the Gers winger after he was sent off following a challenge on the former Celtic skipper.

“He’s not shy, Broony,” Ferguson said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is, you don’t expect anything less from him. He gives them a bit and they give him a bit, it’s just a bit of back and forth. It is funny to be fair, funny for us anyway.

“He buzzes of that kind of stuff, that stuff probably makes him play better, when people are on top of him and giving him a bit. That brings the best out of him.”

Ferguson found himself the focus before the game after reports in Italy claimed Cagliari were lining up an offer to take the 22-year-old on loan with a view to a £3.5million transfer should they stay in Serie A.

Manager Stephen Glass dismissed the idea as “crazy” after the game and Ferguson had barely digested the information.

“I’ve seen it just the same as the way you guys have seen it and I have not had too much time to think about it because I was focused on the game,” he said.

The former Hamilton player showed no sign of being distracted during an accomplished display on his 150th appearance for Aberdeen.

“It’s a good feeling and I think that’s 30 goals I have scored, so that’s a decent return,” he said. “Long may it continue.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media