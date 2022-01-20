Search

20 Jan 2022

Callum Davidson hoping ‘so important’ Kelty clash can change Saints season

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

Callum Davidson is viewing Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie away to Kelty Hearts as an opportunity for struggling St Johnstone to start turning their fortunes around.

The Perth side – who won both domestic cups last season – have lost their last nine games in all competitions and are two points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership.

While Davidson is not anticipating an easy game against a Kelty side seven points clear at the top of League Two  under Kevin Thomson, he feels the trip to Central Park represents a chance to stop the rot and generate some much-needed confidence within his squad.

He said: “It’s a huge game. We’re holders and we want to put a really good performance. With where we are in the league, there’s pressure on the game. Kelty have nothing to lose. It’ll be a really difficult game for us so we need to go there with the right attitude and professionalism.

“Kelty are a really good team. We played them last year in the cup so we know how difficult it’s going to be. It’s a tight ground but we’ve sold our allocation of tickets and we’re really looking forward to it.

“I really believe this could be an important game regarding our season. Obviously we are lacking a bit of confidence in front of goal, and we’re lacking little things in other areas, so this game can help us turn it around.

“I’m viewing this game as so important to our season. We need to go at them and make sure we get a result. We just want to win a game of football and build that confidence and momentum back into the team.”

Saints lost 2-0 at Hearts on Tuesday but Davidson took encouragement from a goalless first half.

He said: “I thought I saw signs of recovery against Hearts. In the first half, I thought we were back to what I would call the old St Johnstone. Really hard to break down and also good in transition. There were a lot of positive things for me and once we bring one or two more in, I think we’ll be even stronger.”

Saints have been linked with a move for Livingston attacker Alan Forrest but Davidson would not be drawn on any speculation regarding particular individuals. He remains hopeful of adding at least a couple more new faces before the transfer window closes.

He said: “I’m probably looking at all areas: defenders, midfielders and attackers. I basically want players who can come and challenge the players who are here. We’ve been caught short with injuries and Covid here and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

