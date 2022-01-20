Search

20 Jan 2022

Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney banned for six games for spitting incident

Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney banned for six games for spitting incident

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches after spitting at an opponent.

The 19-year-old has been sanctioned by the Football Association following a breach of Rule E1.1 for the incident in the first half of Iron’s League Two game with Exeter last weekend.

It was not seen by referee Craig Hicks at the time, but was picked up by video cameras and Hackney, who admitted the charge, was handed the automatic punishment.

An FA statement read: “Scunthorpe United FC’s Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL League Two match against Exeter City FC on Saturday 15 January 2022.

“The midfielder’s behaviour during the 15th minute was not seen by the match officials at the time but it was caught on video.

“He subsequently admitted that it constitutes spitting at an opponent or any other person and accepted the automatic penalty.”

The suspension rules Hackney out of games against Newport, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Oldham, Walsall and Swindon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media