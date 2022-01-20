Search

20 Jan 2022

Dundee manager James McPake calls for improvement ahead of cup trip to Dumbarton

Dundee manager James McPake calls for improvement ahead of cup trip to Dumbarton

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Dundee manager James McPake used their midweek performance and a recent cup scare to warn his players of the dangers of Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton.

A goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time kept Dundee in the Scottish Cup last season against Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose before they came from behind to win 3-2 in extra time.

Dundee travel west on Saturday for this season’s fourth round fresh from a 2-0 defeat by Livingston and McPake stressed that improvement was necessary.

“The mindset wasn’t bad when we played Bonnyrigg, we just weren’t great on the night, like the defeat at Livingston on Tuesday,” he said.

“If that happens on Saturday at Dumbarton then they’ll punish us, like what we nearly got last season.

“They are a good side who will want to create a cup upset and get themselves a glamour tie to help them financially.

“If we think we can go down there and just walk over Dumbarton then we’ll be in for a massive shock to the system, something the players are aware about. Tuesday night wasn’t good enough and we need to rectify that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media