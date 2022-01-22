Search

22 Jan 2022

Liam Boyce brace helps Hearts to routine Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot

Liam Boyce brace helps Hearts to routine Scottish Cup win over Auchinleck Talbot

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Liam Boyce scored a double as Hearts eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a routine 5-0 victory over West of Scotland League side Auchinleck Talbot at Beechwood Park.

Andy Halliday, Peter Haring and Alex Cochrane were the other players on target.

The scoreline could have been more emphatic if not for some highly dubious decisions from the match officials in the first half which cost the cinch Premiership side – and Northern Irish striker Boyce in particular – further goals.

Hearts defender John Souttar, who has agreed a pre-contract to join Rangers at the end of the season, was left out.

The official reason given for his absence was an ankle injury, although he is believed to have been omitted as the clubs are in negotiations to try to strike a deal for him to move to Ibrox this month.

Top scorer Boyce returned to the starting line-up in place of Josh Ginnelly, while Halliday replaced Gary Mackay-Steven.

Auchinleck, who had lost twice to Hearts at Tynecastle over the previous decade, started on the front foot and threatened in the opening minute when Bryan Boylan hooked a shot over from Graham Wilson’s cut-back.

Hearts’ first chance came in the seventh minute when Stephen Kingsley headed over from a Barrie McKay corner.

The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the ninth minute when Boyce tapped home after Nathaniel Atkinson ran on to a McKay through ball and knocked the ball into the Northern Irishman’s path but the offside flag cut short the celebrations. Replays showed it should have stood.

Hearts made the breakthrough after 15 minutes when Halliday nodded in McKay’s cross from close range.

The Tynecastle side were denied by another ropey offside call in the 19th minute when Boyce was wrongly flagged before putting the ball in the net after running on to a Halliday pass.

There was yet more frustration for the visitors in the 27th minute when Auchinleck defender Craig McCracken punched a McKay cross over his own crossbar but the officials failed to spot it.

A key decision eventually went Hearts’ way in the 39th minute when they were awarded a penalty after Boyce flicked the ball up against the hand of Chris Stafford. The Northern Irishman took the kick himself and made no mistake in finding the net.

Boyce put the outcome beyond doubt in the 52nd minute when he headed home his side’s third goal from Halliday’s left-wing cross.

Haring then fired home from 12 yards out with 10 minutes left when he ran on to a pass from substitute Aaron McEneff. And Cochrane sealed the win when he tapped in a low delivery from fellow wing-back Atkinson.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media