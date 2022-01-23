Dundee hope to sign Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden during January

Dundee manager James McPake admits he would love to bring Zak Rudden to the club before the transfer window shuts.

The 21-year-old striker has signed a pre-contract to join Dundee from Partick Thistle this summer until 2025 but McPake is keen to accelerate the move.

Leigh Griffiths scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Dundee won at Dumbarton on Saturday to set up a Scottish Cup fifth-round tie at Peterhead next month.

But the on-loan Celtic striker’s future is uncertain beyond January 31 and Danny Mullen and Alex Jakubiak are the only fit, experienced forwards who are contracted beyond the window as it stands.

McPake revealed former Rangers youth player Rudden was one of three strikers he targeted – alongside Scotland internationals Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet – prior to taking the reins at Dens Park in 2019.

“I would love to get Zak in soon, he was identified to come in a few years ago when I did a presentation with the board alongside Shankland and Nisbet,” McPake said.

“He’s a Partick Thistle player until the end of the season, will that change? Who knows, hopefully we can sort out a few things in the background before the window shuts.

“We look forward to working with him as he’s a player we’ve known for a while and having met with him then I know he’s keen to do well for this football club.

“It’s a long-term signing for us and credit needs to go to the football club as it’s a long-term investment, he’s played a lot of football at a young age and done a lot in his career so far that’s positive.

“He’s a real handful for opposition defences and we’re happy to get him in now after missing out in the past, we hope to get him in sooner than expected.”