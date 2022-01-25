Search

Duncan Ferguson says Everton remains ‘attractive club’ for potential new manager

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 4:25 PM

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.

A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.

However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.

“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot told evertontv.

“We need to keep everybody galvanised and keep the spirit and fighting mentality there and try our best to get the next result.

“You just want the players to work as hard as they possibly can and I am sure you saw that (in Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa).

“But we need to work (during the current break) on trying to get a result.”

Ferguson said at the weekend he expected to remain in charge for the “next two or three games” – which would take in at least the FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Brentford and the relegation six-pointer at Newcastle.

However, the search for a seventh permanent manager in six years is continuing, with the club expecting to have further discussions with former Porto and Fenerbahce coach Vitor Pereira this week.

The 53-year-old was in the running, having previously been considered on other occasions, to replace Marco Silva in December 2019 only to pull out when Carlo Ancelotti emerged as the preferred option.

His name is currently on a provisional shortlist, the PA news agency understands, along with former Chelsea player and manager Frank Lampard, who is expected to speak to the club in the coming days, and ex-Everton favourite Wayne Rooney, although it is understood there has yet to be contact with the current Derby boss.

News

