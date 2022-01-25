Search

26 Jan 2022

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 11:25 PM

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.

A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”

Martial, who joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015, had been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused to play in United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martial – who has made 269 appearances for United, scoring 79 goals – denied that, insisting he “never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the fans”.

The France international returned to the squad as an unused substitute against Brentford last week and then came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, where he had a hand in Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

Speaking after the West Ham game, Rangnick said: “I know that he is a top player – one of the best strikers in the Premier League – but we have other players in his position.

“It is his wish to leave but, like I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement.

“The way that he trained and played when he came on (against West Ham), he showed his professionalism that I expect from everybody.”

Martial will officially be presented by Sevilla in a press conference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media