Search

26 Jan 2022

Coventry fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Stoke player before match

Coventry fan arrested for alleged racist abuse of Stoke player before match

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 2:25 PM

A Coventry supporter has been arrested for directing racist abuse towards a Stoke player before Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship match.

The alleged incident happened during the pre-match warm-up at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena and was reported by a member of Stoke’s coaching staff.

The individual was identified on CCTV and subsequently arrested by West Midlands Police while also having his season ticket cancelled and being handed a ban.

A statement on Coventry’s website read: “Coventry City was made aware of a report of racist abuse directed at a Stoke City player during the warm-up on Tuesday evening.

“Follow this being reported, the supporter was identified by staff and CCTV at the stadium.

“The supporter was ejected and their season ticket has been confiscated. The supporter was also arrested by West Midlands Police. The incident will be subject to further investigation by the club and relevant authorities, and the supporter banned.

“Coventry City makes clear that there is no place for racism at our games, in football or wider society and, as we did last night, will not hesitate in taking action.”

A Stoke statement added: “Stoke City welcomes the arrest of an individual after one of our players was subjected to alleged racist abuse before last night’s game at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

“The club is appalled by the alleged incident and will offer the player concerned the help and support he may require in response to it.

“Discrimination has no place in football or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

“Stoke City will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and, working in conjunction with Coventry City, will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.”

Coventry won the game 1-0 to move above Stoke and into ninth in the Championship table.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media